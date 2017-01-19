Want to run your own Amazon 'region'? Stratoscale shows you how

Stratoscale is a small company with a very big ambition: to turn your datacenter into an Amazon Web Services (AWS) region. Forget OpenStack, forget VMware. Stratoscale aims to help IT shops get beyond device-level virtualization and deliver the same app-friendly building blocks AWS provides. In the process, the company promises to cut the cost of operating datacenters by more than 80 percent.

Founder and CEO Ariel Maislos, who cashed in big in selling an earlier flash memory startup to Apple, says CIOs don’t want to build out bigger VMware-based datacenters. Instead, they want to build Amazon-like datacenters, and Stratoscale has the best solution for those hybrid public/private AWS ambitions. In this installment of the IDG CEO Interview Series, Maislos spoke with Chief Content Officer John Gallant about why longtime VMware customers would gamble on his emerging company and exactly what it means to turn your datacenter into an AWS region using what is essentially Stratoscale’s datacenter operating system. Maislos also talked about why OpenStack – which he dubbed a ‘nightmare’ – isn’t the answer for the dynamic datacenter.

IDGE: Why was Stratoscale founded? What problem did you set out to solve?