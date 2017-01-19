US alleges systemic employment discrimination at Oracle

The Labor Department says Oracle routinely pays white men more than women and minorities, and favors Asian candidates in product development and technical jobs

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

US alleges systemic employment discrimination at Oracle
Credit: Stephen Lawson
More like this

The U.S. government says Oracle routinely and systemically pays white men more than women and minorities and that it favors Asian candidates over others in product development and technical roles.

The allegations are contained in a lawsuit filed by the Department of Labor that represents the results of a two-year investigation into hiring practices at the Silicon Valley company.

The investigation was triggered by a regular compliance review by the government. As a federal contractor, Oracle is prohibited from engaging in discrimination based on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.

As a result, Oracle stands to lose millions of dollars in federal contracts if the Labor Department can prove its case and the company doesn’t change its ways.

Oracle rejected the assertions.

“The complaint is politically motivated, based on false allegations, and wholly without merit,” the company said. Oracle didn’t elaborate on the political motivations it believes are at play.

The Labor Department alleges that Oracle refused to fully cooperate with the review and didn’t provide requests on employment data and records.

“Oracle refused to provide prior-year compensation data for all employees, complete hiring data for certain business lines, and employee complaints of discrimination,” the government said.

In its complaint, the Department of Labor has asked a judge to or Oracle to halt discriminatory hiring practices and compensate anyone found to have been disadvantaged by the alleged practices with lost wages, interest, and promotions.

The complaint comes a couple of weeks after the Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against Google for failing to hand over similar data as part of a compliance review. The lawsuit against Google didn’t allege any wrongdoing in hiring practices and was solely aimed at obtaining information.

Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
06 update
Now's the time to patch Windows and Office

With no new Tuesday surprises, here's your opportunity to catch up on the latest updates for Microsoft

Concepts key to simpler C++
Stroustrup mines generic programming for better C++

The creator of C++ sees concepts in generic programming as key to more efficient, reliable code

Facebook brings GPU-powered machine learning to Python

A port of the popular Torch library, PyTorch offers a comfortable coding option for Pythonistas

signature signing contract handwriting cursive
Oracle to Java devs: Stop signing JAR files with MD5

Code signing has its limits. Starting in April, if the JAR file is signed with MD5, Oracle will treat...