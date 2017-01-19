sponsored

DevOps salaries: Puppet’s report reveals salary trends are up

Originally posted on the Puppet blog, and republished here with Puppet's permission.

Interested to see how DevOps salary trends are changing? Download Puppet’s DevOps Salary Report, which offers analysis about DevOps salaries from the 4,600-plus people we surveyed for the 2016 State of DevOps Report. By the way, if you haven't read the State of DevOps report yet, it's a compelling dive into how much better DevOps organizations are doing, compared with their peers — and how they achieve such excellent results.

There's a lot to explore in the DevOps Salary Report, and much of it points to the increased value employers place on people with DevOps skills and experience.

  • U.S. DevOps practitioners and DevOps managers saw a bump in salary compared to the prior year. The most common salary band for DevOps practitioners is now $100,000-$125,000, compared to $75,000-$100,000 band last year. The most common salary for managers is now $150,000 or more, compared to $125,000-$150,000 a year ago. Since salaries in other parts of the world haven't increased as much, we think that as DevOps (and the people who practice it) has matured, employers are placing greater value on the people with more DevOps experience.

  • For practitioners outside the United States, the most common DevOps salaries are $75,000-$100,000 for Canada, Australia and New Zealand; $50,000-$75,000 for Western Europe; and less than $25,000 for Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

  • U.S. practitioners are more likely to be paid well in certain industries: technology, media and entertainment, and finance are the best choices if you want to increase your likelihood of making more than $100,000.

Intrigued by these findings? There’s a lot more to learn in the salary report. Download it now, and peruse at your leisure. Plus, we also put together a handy infographic to accompany the report. Enjoy!

This story, "DevOps salaries: Puppet’s report reveals salary trends are up" was originally published by CIO.

