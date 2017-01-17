New tool forces JavaScript code correctness

With a tool called Prettier, JavaScript formatting will get a consistent style.

An opinionated JavaScript formatter inspired by the refmt tool for formatting code, Prettier removes original styling and ensures outputted JavaScript conforms to a consistent style.

"Prettier gets rid of all original styling and guarantees consistency by parsing JavaScript into an AST (abstract syntax tree) and pretty-printing the AST," developer James Long said. He noted that the tool makes it easier to write code however a developer wants because it can be instantly formatted correctly afterward.