Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Withings Thermo Wireless Smart Thermometer - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

withings thermometer
Credit: Amazon
More like this

With an exceedingly simple scan across the forehead, 16 infrared sensors take over 4,000 measurements to find the hottest point. It requires no contact with the skin, unlike traditional methods, making Thermo is the most sanitary way to take anyone’s temperature. Readings appear illuminated on the device, and if desired, will sync to your smartphone for tracking and much more. Its typical list price of $100 has been reduced 30% to $70. See the discounted Withings Thermo thermometer on Amazon.

This story, "Withings Thermo Wireless Smart Thermometer - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Withings Thermo - Smart Thermometer

    $69.97 MSRP $99.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

Resources
Top Stories
dart burst pop bust balloon growth balloon arrows
Node.js' success exposes its weaknesses

The server-side JavaScript juggernaut's complexity and vulnerabilities still beguile many devs

sparkler celebrate party new year
12 New Year's resolutions for your data

Your data is a mess. Stop procrastinating and put your best intentions to work with this handy priority...

Go 1.8 goes for efficiency and convenience

The latest release candidate for Go features HTTP2 Push support and an updated compiler back end for...

09 opensource
The 6 unwritten rules of open source development

Do you want to be a successful and valued member of an open source project? Follow these unwritten...