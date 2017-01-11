Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

41% off Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

withings scale
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Step on the Withings Body scale to view full body composition metrics for a holistic picture of your health and fitness. The scale displays your weight, body fat, water percentage, bone and muscle mass. The scale's screen will also display a graph with your last 8 weigh-ins, making it easy to immediately see weight trends. All data syncs to the Withings Health Mate app, automatically. Also features integrated nutrition tracking and ability to pair with over 100 health and fitness apps to help understand how your efforts impact what you see on the scale. Works via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The scale can automatically recognize and record data from up to 8 users, and lasts up to 18 months on a single set of AAA batteries (included). Its typical price of $130 has been discounted a generous 41% to $77 on Amazon, where it averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 200 people. See the discounted Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale on Amazon.

This story, "41% off Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Withings Body - Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale, White

    $76.99 MSRP $129.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

Resources
Top Stories
data science classes math
Microsoft’s R tools bring data science to the masses

Open source R is key for big data analytics, and Microsoft has infused many of its tools with the...

rescue recovery data binary sea ocean lifesaver
Review: DigitalOcean keeps the cloud simple

With a great UI, fast machines, low prices, and useful guides, DigitalOcean is an excellent choice for...

Pay the ransom? You won't get your data back

Admins, act now to avoid ransomware and other forms of extortion -- you won't likely get your data back...

A computer desktop with the word Python
Lambdascript adds functional programming to Python

The language project, still in the alpha stage, works with Python expressions and emphasizes literate...