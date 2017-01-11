Why a MacOS user switched to Ubuntu Linux

Apple’s MacOS has long been the de facto alternative to Windows. But what happens when a MacOS user tires of doing things Apple’s way? He switches to Ubuntu Linux and doesn’t look back. Goodbye Apple, hello Linux!

Nicolas Perriault writes on his blog:

I finally took the plunge and ordered a Lenovo X1 Carbon, then started my journey to being a Linux user again.

The trigger was pulled when Apple announced their 2015 MacBook line, with strange connectivity decisions like having a unique port for everything and using dongles: meh. If even their top notch hardware started to turn weird, it was probably time to look elsewhere. And now I see their latest MBP line with the Esc key removed (so you can't escape anymore, haha), I'm kinda comforted in my decision.

To be frank, I was a happy Apple user in the early years, then the shine started to fade; messing up your system after upgrades became more frequent, Apple apps grown more and more bloated and intrusive (hello iTunes), UX started turning Kafkaian at times, too often I was finding myself tweaking and repairing stuff from the terminal...

I was a Linux user 10 years ago but moved to being a Mac one, mainly because I was tired of maintaining an often broken system (hello xorg.conf), and Apple had quite an appealing offer at the time: a well-maintained Unix platform matching beautiful hardware, sought-after UX, access to editor apps like Photoshop and MS Office, so best of both worlds.

Nicolas’ post caught the attention of Linux redditors and they shared their thoughts about his transition from MacOS to Ubuntu Linux:

Dshargreave: “Just about every Mac user I know is either considering switching back to Linux or has already. Thanks for the feedback on your experience.”

Just_comments: “I'm a Mac user that used to use Linux on my PC. I like Macs because I'm familiar with Bash a lot more than the windows command line, and the build quality of their laptops is (or was) top notch.

I also primarily am a web developer and having easy access to windows, OS X and Linux on the same machine is damn convenient for testing.

I'm considering switching back because of the poor support the Mac has been getting and the abysmal frequency of the hardware updates makes it feel like Apple really only cares about their mobile market and don't really want to continue to support the platform I'm most interested in using.”

Bgdawes: “+1 for switching to linux from Mac. Did it about 3 months ago after Apple made two of my devices obsolete in one fell swoop with their new OS release. Started my linux journey with Ubuntu and moved on to Arch. I absolutely love everything about it and will never go back.”

Holgerschurig: “This is interesting, because over in /r/emacs (and the various emacs blogs) I get the impression that a majority of emacs users use it on mac laptops.”

Dkkc19: “I'm switching from Ubuntu to Mac OS.

But I will keep using my Ubuntu laptop as a 2nd computer. Might try to run a different distro once it becomes my secondary machine. Linux is too good not to use.”

FifteenthPen: “I can't bloody stand what OS X has become. I switched to Linux back around when Mountain Lion came out because the GPU in my Mac Pro died, and my Mac Pro wasn't compatible with any version of OS X after Lion, so spending $300+ to replace the GPU wasn't worth it. I converted my gaming PC into a Linux machine and haven't looked back since.

I use Macs at work from time to time, though, and they drive me crazy. OS X used to feel like a well-crafted system that keeps the sharp pointy bits out of the way so typical end users don't get hurt by them, but they were still easy enough to get at if you knew where to look. Now OS X feels even more like it thinks it knows better than the end user than Windows! It's also gotten progressively buggier with each release, and I've noticed that with the advent of the app store the free software ecosystem on OS X has mostly dried up outside of homebrew and such.

I can't stand to use OS X, and for perspective, I used OS X from the time it came out to Lion, over a decade. I've used Linux far less than that, but I could never see myself going back.”

Soltesza: “I have heard many people who earlier defected from desktop Linux to OSX are now coming back.

The user experience on Linux desktops has improved radically in last years and most DEs retained high customizability. I use Cinnamon 3 and KDE Plasma 5.8 on my most used machines and I think they are both way more pleasant than OSX (also using El Capitain on a work-issued 2015 Air)

Meanwhile, OSX has seemingly not progressed at all as a desktop. If anything, it got dumber because its UX is now being moved closer to iOS (which is a bad idea for a desktop OS). The Dock now locks bland and uninspiring, still no flexible multi-monitor-multi-desktop settings for the global menu, adding new programs to the Application menu still requires complicated wrappers, Finder is still a joke as a file manager...etc)”

QuadraQ: “I've used all three and I'm really impressed with Linux. I still think MacOS > Linux > Windows, BUT Linux is getter closer and closer to being as good as or better than MacOS every day. And Apple has not been focused enough on Mac hardware lately (although I think a lot of that comes from a switch to ARM that's in the works, but that's another conversation).

2017 will be an interesting year for sure. I must admit that only Linux impressed me in 2016. I hate what MS is doing to Windows 10 and I'm seriously worried about MacOS.”

