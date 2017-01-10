Android won't fix the Chromebook conundrum

High-quality Chrome OS laptops are coming to run Android apps, but there's no real reason to choose them over today's laptops or tablets

InfoWorld |

Android won't fix the Chromebook conundrum
Credit: Melissa Riofrio
More like this

When PC sales are struggling, hardware makers try to find something else to make money on. The latest bet is the Android-capable Chromebook, a bandwagon that Samsung recently jumped on.

Some years ago, hardware makers bet on netbooks, underpowered laptops that were briefly media darlings. Then came a variety of ill-fated tablets, from the Microsoft Surface RT to the HP TouchPad. Touchscreen laptops and 2-in-1 hybrids got only mild traction, usually too replace an aging laptop that was on the way out anyhow. Customers bought iPads, Macs, and smartphones instead, and today they’re not buying iPads nor Macs as much. (They are buying some tabtops, notably Microsoft’s Surface Pro, but still not in enough volumes to move markets.)

The Chromebooks from Samsung illustrate why Android Chromebooks are likely to fade away, not fill in for the declining PC.

I’m sure the hardware will be good—Samsung usually produces top-notch hardware. But Chrome OS doesn’t need top-notch hardware. In fact, it’s designed to use inexpensive components, mainly because Chrome OS is so dependent on the internet that the network becomes the performance limiter, and fast processors, powerful graphics co-processors, speedy solid-state drives, and so on do you no good.

Basically, Chromebooks can’t take advantage of them, so you’re only wasting money. It’s true that many Chromebooks chintz out on some key hardware—the trackpad and keyboard are often poorly responsive—to meet the poverty-level budgets of Chrome OS’s largest constituency: schools. But for $15 or so more, the Chromebook manufacturers could solve that issue. Faster processing, storage, and so on would still be wasted on Chrome OS.

Android won’t solve the internet’s inherent performance limitation for Chromebooks. That’s because Android is a fairly lightweight operating system, designed for mobile processors. As a result, Android apps are not likely to tax today’s Chromebook hardware; I certainly didn’t feel any slowdown (outside of internet-caused latency) in Android apps when running Android on a low-end Asus Chromebook R11.

A Chromebook with a decent keyboard and trackpad would run Android just fine—but these kinds of $500 laptops don’t provide the margin that Samsung, Asus, Acer, HP, and Dell all want. (That’s why the PC market has moved steadily to pricier laptops modeled on Apple’s MacBooks: Get the most profit you can on the smaller number of sales.)

Even then, why bother? Today, the availability of Android apps for Android-on-Chome OS is poor, but let’s say that improves. You now have an Android tablet with a permanently attached keyboard. Why not get an Android tablet like Google’s excellent Pixel-C in the first place?

The fact is that Android tablets have not sold well outside of e-reader and gaming uses. They’re not replacing laptops. Apple’s iPad tablets seemed to displace laptops in their heyday, but in retrospect it’s become clear that iPads are used mainly as adjunct computers, not as replacement PCs. And the iPad has a much better library of apps available to it. The iPad didn’t replace slowing PC demand, and I don’t see how Android tablets—much less Android Chromebooks—will do any better.

Let’s be clear: Both regular Chromebooks and Android Chromebooks ultimately compete with Windows laptops and MacBooks even though they are no more capable—and usually less so—than Android tablets that cost about the same. If you want a laptoplike tablet design to run Android, an Android Chromebook won’t be a bad option once the software library is at least equal to what standard Android tablets already offer. But that could be years from now, and keyboard-capable Android tablets are available to you today.

If you really want a laptop, neither Android nor Chrome OS can touch the capabilities of Windows or MacOS. If you need that level of capability, you’re not getting a Chromebook even if its hardware is great.

In other words, the Android Chromebook doesn’t really solve any issues that existing products can’t solve. The real conundrum is why hardware makers don’t understand that.

Related:

Galen Gruman is an executive editor at InfoWorld focused on mobile and user-facing technologies, an author of more than 40 how-to books, editorial CTO for IDG US Media (InfoWorld's parent company), and an adjunct analyst focused on enterprise mobility at IDC's IT Executive Program.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

Resources
Top Stories
birds migration software
3 reasons why 2017 will see massive cloud migration

Enterprises have spent two years putting the pieces in place to move applications to PaaS and IaaS;...

hiker at the mountain top journey mission accomplished
Go tops Java, C, Python for language of the year

The Google-grown language bests Dart and Perl, while Java, C, and Python slip

Rust rocks, but wide-scale use remains years away

Though powerful and safe, Rust still can't overcome the typical inertia of software projects

hp chromebook 13 chrome logo
Android won't fix the Chromebook conundrum

High-quality Chrome OS laptops are coming to run Android apps, but there's no real reason to choose...