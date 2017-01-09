IBM scores most patents in 2016, Apple doesn’t crack Top 10

Top 5 patent recipients unchanged in 2016 patent race

|

Assistant Managing Editor, Features, Network World |

IBM scores most patents in 2016, Apple doesn’t crack Top 10
A definition of patent Credit: Michelle Maher / IDGNS
More like this

The five companies that earned the most U.S. patents last year are the same five companies that dominated the 2015 ranking of top patent recipients: IBM, Samsung, Canon, Qualcomm and Google.

IBM earned the No. 1 slot for the 24th consecutive year with 8,088 patents granted to its inventors in 2016. Samsung, again ranked second, earned 5,518 patents, and Canon came away with 3,665. Rounding out the Top 5 just as they did in 2015 are Qualcomm with 2,897 patents and Google with 2,835 patents.

Overall, 2016 saw 304,126 utility patent grants, which is the most on record in a single year, according to data compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.  IFI, which specializes in patent analysis, tracks utility patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and each year it releases its annual ranking of the top 50 recipients.

Apple held its No. 11 ranking and saw an 8 percent increase in grants, which brought it to 2,102 patents. Cisco climbed two spots on the ranking to No. 34, earning 978 patents last year compared to 960 in 2015.

BE SURE NOT TO MISS:

Big patent gainers in 2016 include Nokia, which earned 695 patents, a gain of 74 percent compared to a year ago; Huawei Technologies, which grew its patent numbers by 50 percent to 1,202; and Amazon, which earned 1,662 patents for a gain of 46 percent.

The largest gain, percentage-wise, went to GlobalFountries, which earned 1,407 patents in 2016 compared to 609 patents in 2015 – a spike of 131 percent. GlobalFoundries gained patent momentum from recent IBM semiconductor acquisitions, according to IFI CLAIMS.

Here are the Top 50 patent assignees in 2016, as calculated by IFI CLAIMS.

IFI CLAIMS makes available its full list of the top 1,000 patent recipients; free registration is required. 

This story, "IBM scores most patents in 2016, Apple doesn’t crack Top 10" was originally published by Network World.

Related:

Ann Bednarz covers IT careers, outsourcing and Internet culture for Network World.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
Predictions for the Future of Programming
11 predictions for the future of programming

Our coding crystal ball offers clues about the twists and turns your programming career will take in...

we're hiring sign jobs careers public domain
Innovators wanted: Machine learning, IoT jobs on the rise

Machine learning and AI-related job offers outpace the number of searches conducted for them, according...

The true meaning of devops

Devops would be impossible without automation tools, but the real key is getting the workflow and...

sparking jumper cables 94261543
'Transfer learning' jump-starts new AI projects

Machine learning, once implemented, tends to be specific to the data and requirements of the task at...