Windows 10 tips and tricks for Wi-Fi and networking

There have been many changes in Windows 10, especially since the first anniversary update last August, officially called version 1607. Here are some of the most important changes related to the Wi-Fi and networking aspects of Windows 10, along with some tips and tricks on using the new and improved features and navigating the revamped GUI.

1. Get to network properties quicker

With Windows 7 you could easily access your Wi-Fi properties and status by right-clicking its name on the network list. With every Windows release since then, Microsoft has changed exactly what appears when you right-click a network, or if anything appears at all.