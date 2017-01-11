Review: DigitalOcean keeps the cloud simple

With a great UI, fast machines, low prices, and useful guides, DigitalOcean is an excellent choice for developers

|

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Latest Insider
See all Insider
At a Glance

  • DigitalOcean

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on DigitalOcean

The cloud is a big place, and it’s getting bigger as everyone moves more and more computation out of their server rooms into the large datacenters. Amazon is the dominant force in the cloud, but it is far from the only choice. When the market grows this big, niches can develop. DigitalOcean is a company that has found a fertile niche by branding itself as the developer’s choice.

This sounds like an obvious ploy because, well, developers make many of the initial decisions about where to build a new website or database. It’s not like the CEO or the folks in the motor pool have much to do with it.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.