Bjarne Stroustrup mines generic programming for a better C++

The creator of C++ sees concepts in generic programming as key to more efficient, reliable code

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Bjarne Stroustrup mines generic programming for a better C++
Credit: Clker-Free-Vector-Images via pixabay
More like this

Bjarne Stroustrup is on a mission to simplify generic programming.

In a recently published paper titled "Concepts: The Future of Generic Programming," Stroustrup makes the case for concepts as a foundation for generic programming. In concepts, Stroustrup sees the solution to the interface specification problem that has long dogged C++, the language he founded more than 35 years ago.

“The way we write generic code today is simply too different from the way we write other code,” Stroustrup says.

Stroustrup defines generic programming as programming focused on design and implementation of general algorithms, with algorithms capable of accepting a variety of types. Generic programming can also be used to write efficient libraries. Stroustrup hopes to see his ideas come to fruition in C++ in fewer than three years. Concepts, Stroustrup believes, will greatly ease engineers’ ability to write efficient, reliable C++ code.

Currently an ISO technical specification, concepts provide well-specified interfaces to templates without runtime overhead. Concepts, Stroustrup writes, are intended to complete C++’s support for generic programming as initially envisioned. “The purpose of concepts is to fundamentally simplify and improve design. This leads to fewer bugs and clearer -- often shorter -- code.”

The most obvious effect will be a massive improvement in the quality of error messages, but the most important long-term effect will be found in the flexibility and clarity of code, Stroustrup says. “In particular, having well-specified interfaces allows for simple, general and zero-overhead overloading of templates. That simplifies much generic code.”

Concepts also address the long-standing problem of template syntax being too heavy. Stroustrup’s solution will allow programmers to test the type of template arguments against user-defined compile-time predicates.

Concepts currently are available as part of GNU C Compiler 6.2. Stroustrup would like to see them be part of C++ 20.

“I hope all major C++ implementations will support concepts well before 2020. IMO, concepts should have been part of C++ 17, but the committee couldn’t reach consensus on that,” Stroustrup writes.

Once concepts are in the standard working paper, they can then be used to simplify the standard library and to introduce Ranges, a modernized version of the standard library featuring concepts.

Concepts are meant to complete C++’s support for generic programming as initially envisioned.

Stroustrup recalls what he had had in mind: “I wanted three properties for templates: full generality/expressiveness, zero overhead compared to hand coding [and] well-specified interfaces.”

But no one could figure out how to get all three, so C++ ended up with Turing completeness and better-than-hand-coding performance but lousy interfaces -- basically compile-time duck typing, in which a function accepts any type that has the properties that the implementation happens to use, instead of checking types in interfaces. This situation can result in complicated code.

While Stroustrup focuses on C++, his solution could be applied to other languages.

“The basic ideas are very general,” Stroustrup writes. “The idea of applying a compile-time predicate can be applied to any compiled language, and many languages offer some variant of the idea.”

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

Resources
Top Stories
06 update
Now's the time to patch Windows and Office

With no new Tuesday surprises, here's your opportunity to catch up on the latest updates for Microsoft

Concepts key to simpler C++
Stroustrup mines generic programming for better C++

The creator of C++ sees concepts in generic programming as key to more efficient, reliable code

Facebook brings GPU-powered machine learning to Python

A port of the popular Torch library, PyTorch offers a comfortable coding option for Pythonistas

signature signing contract handwriting cursive
Oracle to Java devs: Stop signing JAR files with MD5

Code signing has its limits. Starting in April, if the JAR file is signed with MD5, Oracle will treat...