Get your gadget on!

It's time once again for the International CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show. Thousands of people flock to Las Vegas to see the latest gizmos, gadgets, TVs, computers, smartphones, robots, and other devices meant to make our lives easier. Here's a sneak peek at some of the products on display at the show.

