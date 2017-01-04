Android: Pre-register for Super Mario Run

Also in today’s open source roundup: 6 Linux distros to be excited about in 2017, and North Korea’s Android tablet

Pre-register for Super Mario Run for Android

Android gamers have had to envy their iOS counterparts when it comes to playing Nintendo’s massively popular Super Mario Run game. But it looks like Android users won’t have much longer to wait since it’s now possible to pre-register for Super Mario Run in the Google Play store.

I strongly recommend pre-registering so you get a notification on your Android device when Super Mario Run is finally available to download. The sooner you know the game is available, the sooner you'll be able to start playing it.

I was initially skeptical of the iOS version of Super Mario Run since it differs from regular Mario games in terms of controls, but I was pleasantly surprised when I played it. It's a great combination of Mario and mobile, done in a way that makes it easy to play one-handed.

I found that it was well worth the $10 Nintendo is asking for in the iOS App Store. Once you pay the $10, there are no other in-app purchases necessary to play the entire Super Mario Run game. Nintendo has wisely avoided trying to nickel and dime gamers that way that some "free to play" games do with endless in-app purchases.

In case you aren’t familiar with what Super Mario Run has to offer, here’s an introduction to the game from Nintendo Mobile that demonstrates some of the unique game play, great graphics and sound:

And here are a couple of reviews that will give you an idea what to expect when Super Mario run appears for Android:

6 Linux distros to be excited about in 2017

There are lots of great Linux distributions to choose from out there, but a writer at OMG Ubuntu has found six distros to get really excited about in 2017.

Joey Sneddon reports for OMG Ubuntu:

When I decided to write a list of Linux distributions 2017 will see grow and improve, I didn’t realise what a task I’d set!

Over the past few weeks we’ve been asking you to tell us which Linux distributions you are excited by, and the ones you think/hope will do well in 2017.

Naturally, compiling a list like this is very hard, especially when we have little more than hunches, hopes and hints of what to expect to base it all on.

But we’ve done it anyway. Here 6 Linux distributions we’re excited to see go further in 2017.

Antergos

KDE Neon

Fedora 26

Solus

Ubuntu Budgie

Ubuntu

More at OMG Ubuntu

North Korea’s Android tablet

North Korea actually has its own Android tablet, and it’s not like any other Android tablet on the market. As you might imagine, it has some pretty strict limitations on what can be done with it.

Joseph Cox reports for Vice’s Motherboard:

When you think of North Korea, the first thing that springs to mind is probably not a well-featured tablet PC. But that's just what researchers at the Chaos Communication Congress hacking festival revealed on Tuesday.

Called Woolim, this tablet is designed to limit the distribution of contraband media, track its users, and generally act as a propaganda platform for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Woolim is a small, white Android device that looks like a fairly standard tablet. The hardware itself is made by Chinese manufacturer Hoozo, but the North Korean government has removed some components such as those for wi-fi and bluetooth, and put its own bespoke software on top.

The tablet has PDFs on how to use it; various propaganda texts for users to read as well as the capability to play local TV and connect to the country’s own internet, and it also comes with a slew of educational apps, such as French, Russian, and Chinese dictionaries. There's even an app for kids which teaches them how to type with a keyboard, and video games such as Angry Birds that have been lightly customized.

More at Motherboard

Jim Lynch is a technology analyst and online community manager. Jim has written for many leading industry publications over the years.

The opinions expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of InfoWorld, ITworld, CIO.com, IDG Communications, or their parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies.

