Developers pick up new Git code-hosting option

The open source, multiplatform Gitea project for lightweight code-hosting is written in Go

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Developers pick up new Git code-hosting option
Credit: Pexels
More like this

Developers are gaining another option for Git code-hosting with Gitea, a lightweight, self-hosted platform.

Offered as open source under an MIT license, Gitea aims to be the easiest, fastest, and most painless way of setting up a self-hosted Git service, the project's GitHub repo states. A community-managed fork of Gogs, for hosting a Git service, Gitea was written in Go and can be compiled for Windows, Linux, and MacOS. It will run on Intel, AMD, PowerPC, and ARM processors.

Gitea offers a solution for private repos, Rémy Boulanouar, a maintainer of Gitea, said. "For my own usage, I have dozens of project stored in Git in my personal laptop. I don't want to share them with everybody and don't want to pay to have private repositories of GitHub," he said. "I used BitBucket a while ago to have [a] free private repository, but since I have a personal server at home, I wanted to store everything on it. Gitea is the perfect match for me: free, fast, and small."

Proponents bill Gitea as easy to install, with users either able to run the binary or ship Gitea with Docker or Vagrant to package it. Gitea went to a 1.0.0 release in late December. "I wanted to have a GitHub-like [platform] in my own server but didn't wanted to install the huge GitLab," Boulanouar said. "I found Gogs during my search and wanted to make it really close to GitHub. I saw some missing feature and learned Go just for that."

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

Resources
Top Stories
male arm holding empty coffee cup with striped sweater
Review: Caffe deep learning conquers image classification

Caffe offers a strong brew for image processing, but shows signs of stalling

man look at cloud sky sunset public domain
Red Hat needs to get real about the cloud

Serving enterprise datacenters won't sustain Red Hat. OpenShift and what it represents may be crucial...

global globe world
Get the most out of Azure's global DocumentDB

One of Microsoft Azure's most important developer components is also its least-known: The scalable...

Just say no to a bad job -- the fun way

Honesty is the best policy when you're interviewing for a job that you already know is not the right...