Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

40% off WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

wemo smart plug
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Did you forget to turn off the window A.C.? How about that curling iron? Want the living room lamp to turn on when the sun goes down—automatically? The Wemo Switch gives you control of your lamps and small appliances whenever you want, wherever you choose, with tons of options for scheduling and automation. Paired with Amazon Alexa, you can control your lamps and appliances with just the power of your voice. When Wemo works with Nest Thermostat, you can set your lights to turn off automatically when you leave the house, and on when you get home again. No central hub or subscription is required. Wemo also has an on/off switch on the unit, in case the Wi-Fi goes down. This smart plug is currently discounted 40% down to just $29.99.  For more information and buying options, see the discounted WiFi Smart Plug on Amazon.

This story, "40% off WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • WeMo Switch Smart Plug, Wi-Fi, Works with Amazon Alexa

    $29.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

speedometer 124549393
2 easy steps to speed up Windows 7 Update scans

Based on a technique created by a German blogger, here's how to stop wasting hours checking for Windows...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

Resources
Top Stories
user hardware 1b
Humbug! 7 horror stories from the help desk

Used, abused, and kinda rude -- unfortunately, that's what IT has come to expect of workers and...

googlehq
Google's biggest hits, misses, and WTF moments of 2016

From hardware wins like Google Pixel and Home to epic fails like the confusion over messaging apps,...

linux shell
5 rock-solid Linux distros for developers

Developers want power, flexibility, stability, and ease, and these Linux distributions have it all

Open source challenger takes on Google Translate

There's a new open source machine translation framework, but Google with its trove of language data...