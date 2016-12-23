MacBook Pro is the first Apple laptop Consumer Reports won't recommend

Issues with battery life prevented the new MacBook Pro from getting the thumbs-up

|

Staff Writer, Macworld |

macbook pro 13 late 2016
Credit: Adam Patrick Murray
More like this

The new MacBook Pro is the black sheep in Apple’s product line, at least according to a new review.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro has failed to receive a buy recommendation from Consumer Reports, making it the first MacBook in history to lack this stamp of approval. Consumer Reports cites extreme inconsistencies with battery performance as the key issue for withholding their recommendation. 

Apple claims that the new MacBook Pro boasts 10 hours of battery life, but Consumer Reports found battery life to range widely from less than 4 hours to as long as 19 hours. Average battery life may be 10 hours, but this average performance can’t be guaranteed.

“With the widely disparate figures we found in the MacBook Pro tests, an average wouldn’t reflect anything a consumer would be likely to experience in the real world,” wrote Jerry Beilinson, a reviewer at Consumer Reports. This is a real departure from past MacBooks. Most Apple laptops have scored well in [Consumer Reports’] battery test.

Consumer Reports conducted several lab tests of three MacBook Pro models: 15-inch with touch bar, 13-inch with touch bar, and 13-inch without touch bar. Each model showed this type of inconsistent battery performance. According to Consumer Reports, a typical laptop’s battery life does vary but only by about 5 percent.

The new MacBook Pro’s lackluster battery life is not only an anomaly for overall laptop performance, but it also marks a major downgrade by Apple standards. “This is a real departure from past MacBooks. Most Apple laptops have scored well in our battery test, typically lasting much longer than the manufacturer has claimed,” the blog post continued. “For instance, a previous 13-inch MacBook Pro model lasted an exceptional 19 hours in Consumer Reports testing.”

The new MacBook Pro received 4 out of 5 mice in the Macworld review, and Macworld wasn’t able to replicate the type of battery issues that plagued the Consumer Reports team. Macworld found battery life during an iTunes movie playback to last 9 hours. However, Macworld also found that relying solely on the high performance graphics, the MacBook Pro takes a big hit on battery life. 

Watch Macworld's video review of the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar below.

This story, "MacBook Pro is the first Apple laptop Consumer Reports won't recommend" was originally published by Macworld.

Related:

Oscar Raymundo is a staff writer covering iOS and the host of 'The iPhone Show.'

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

speedometer 124549393
2 easy steps to speed up Windows 7 Update scans

Based on a technique created by a German blogger, here's how to stop wasting hours checking for Windows...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

Resources
Top Stories
user hardware 1b
Humbug! 7 horror stories from the help desk

Used, abused, and kinda rude -- unfortunately, that's what IT has come to expect of workers and...

googlehq
Google's biggest hits, misses, and WTF moments of 2016

From hardware wins like Google Pixel and Home to epic fails like the confusion over messaging apps,...

linux shell
5 rock-solid Linux distros for developers

Developers want power, flexibility, stability, and ease, and these Linux distributions have it all

Open source challenger takes on Google Translate

There's a new open source machine translation framework, but Google with its trove of language data...