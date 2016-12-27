Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

11% off Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

star wars battlefront
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Fight for the Rebellion or Empire in a wide variety of multiplayer matches for up to 40 players, or in exciting challenges inspired by the films available solo, split-screen or through online co-op. Star Wars Battlefront combines this epic action on a galactic scale with stunning visual recreations of some of the most iconic planets, weapons, characters, and vehicles in the Star Wars universe and the original sound effects from the films, to give Star Wars fans the ultimate, authentic and immersive interactive experience they’ve been looking for.  This discounted deal Includes Star Wars Battlefront standard video game for PS4 and an official SteelBook, an Amazon Exclusive. A SteelBook is a limited, high quality, premium metal case.  Check it out on Amazon now.

This story, "11% off Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4

    $39.99 MSRP $44.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

speedometer 124549393
2 easy steps to speed up Windows 7 Update scans

Based on a technique created by a German blogger, here's how to stop wasting hours checking for Windows...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
connected home internet of things
11 home IoT devices actually worth getting

In the internet of things are many poor home-automation products, but that doesn't mean they're all bad

4 machine human
Machine learning: Science project to business plan

In addition, machine learning became more widespread, powered by better hardware, and democratized...

internet security risk public domain
The real reason we can't secure the internet

We can surmount the technical and human obstacles to a dramatically more secure internet, but one thing...

11 mobile tools for IT heroes on the go

These iOS and Android apps will keep your IT team productive, connected, and informed wherever they...