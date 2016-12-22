Job seekers: Make diversity in tech work for you

Diversity is integral to the workplace and is critical to making great products, supporting a global user base, and developing innovative ideas. But the diversity conversation is frequently only heard from the organization's side. How does a job candidate, an employee vying for a promotion, or even a colleague navigating the workplace approach diversity issues?

In the above video, InfoWorld's Fahmida Rashid sits down with Flashpoint's Alex Kassirer to talk about diversity from the employee perspective. The conversation covers how to navigate job interviews, the importance fitting into company culture, and how to find the right mentor relationship.

The upshot: While it's best to emphasize skills and qualifications, it's also important that employees find a company culture they're comfortable with, and that's where diversity issues come into play.