Hardware and AI lead the way

With last year’s corporate restructuring out of the way, 2016 was a year of rebuilding for Google and its parent company, Alphabet.

This year, Google got much more serious about hardware while placing big bets on artificial intelligence as the heart of its software. Products that fit this mission got revamped, but those that didn’t got axed or ignored. Read on for a review of what went right and wrong at Google in 2016.

