Assess Your Organization’s DevOps Maturity

Portions of this post were originally posted on the Puppet blog, and republished here with Puppet's permission.

DevOps practices and cultural norms positively impact IT and organizational performance. Our annual State of DevOps Report demonstrates how DevOp improves operational efficiency, creates space for innovation and increases employee engagement.

In fact, high-performing organizations deploy 200 times more frequently than low performers, have 2,555 times faster lead times, and recover 24 times faster from failed changes, with three times lower change fail rates. They also spend 22 percent less time on unplanned work and rework than lower-performing organizations, and thus are able to spend 29 percent more time on new work.

Curious how your organization's DevOps practices stack up — and how you can improve them?

Answer our 17-question assessment, and we’ll let you know how your answers compare to others, and what they say about your organization’s DevOps maturity.

Plus, you’ll get concrete recommendations for how to make it to the next phase of your DevOps journey, with tips on how to:

  • Ask the right questions to determine what to automate next.

  • Foster better collaboration and cooperation among teams.

  • Determine key areas for improvement and opportunities for innovation.

Need more convincing? DevOps is still considered a buzzword by many, although DevOps values are becoming more mainstream. When your organization develops a DevOps mindset, you’re able to align around business values and focus on the practical benefits of DevOps, such as:

  • Improvements in instrumentation and monitoring, so you can find problems before customers encounter them, and improve recovery time.

  • Deployment of software in smaller, more frequent batches, to reduce risk of failure and get new features out to market faster.

  • Managing configuration with code, so changes can be rolled out quickly and accurately, with less manual work.

If you find that your organization has a long way to go towards adopting DevOps practices, just remember that you don’t have to change everything at once. Take the assessment to determine your biggest areas for growth, make an improvement plan, and enjoy the rewards that come with demonstrating success.

 

