Asus, T-Mobile have CES surprises in store for Android users

With the big CES 2017 event just around the corner, companies are beginning to tease their latest announcements

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

Asus, T-Mobile have CES surprises in store for Android users
The CES sign outside Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2013. Credit: Martyn Williams
More like this

As the end of December approaches, visions of sugar plums are dancing in Android fans’ heads as they await the big event. Not Christmas—we’re talking about CES 2017. While there are more rumors than you can shake a stocking at, several companies have already begun to promote their upcoming announcements.

As the Jan. 5 kickoff date draws ever closer, Android phone maker Asus has teased what looks like two phones set to be unveiled at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. CEO Jerry Shen has already confirmed that its next ZenFone will be based on Google’s Project Tango, and the 30-second spot clearly references the AR exploration capabilities of such a handset.

Also, T-Mobile has announced that its first Uncarrier event of 2017 (the 13th such announcement) will be held on the first day of CES this year. In a short teaser video, CEO John Legere simply says, “You’re going to love what’s next,” after dodging a barrage of customers seeking info. Previous Uncarrier events have brought free music and video streaming, carryover data, and, most recently, a stock ownership referral program.

htc u invite Greenbot

HTC sent out a cryptic invite for a post-CES event.

And while HTC will certainly have some goodies to show off at CES, it’s also planning a major announcement after the show. In a cryptic invitation to an event on Jan. 12, the company simply says it will be unveiling something “For U.” Set against a blue, cloud-swirled background, the white U mirrors the C in HTC’s logo, which is turned on its side.

Why this matters: CES doesn’t always deliver when it comes to products you can actually buy, but it’s hard to not get wrapped up in the hype. HTC’s is particularly interesting in that it’s coming after the event, but we’ll be watching T-Mobile to see what goodies are in store for Android phones. And a new Tango phone is pretty exciting, too.

This story, "Asus, T-Mobile have CES surprises in store for Android users" was originally published by Greenbot.

Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

speedometer 124549393
2 easy steps to speed up Windows 7 Update scans

Based on a technique created by a German blogger, here's how to stop wasting hours checking for Windows...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

Resources
Top Stories
linux shell
5 rock-solid Linux distros for developers

Developers want power, flexibility, stability, and ease, and these Linux distributions have it all

chatbots chatbot bot
Build chat bots with Microsoft's Bot Framework

Microsoft's Azure-based services are a good place to start with conversational computing, even outside...

Q&A: Puppet CEO sees devops going mainstream

Sanjay Mirchandani also talks about product directions, containers, microservices

user hardware 1b
Humbug! 7 hardware horror stories from the help desk

Used, abused, and kinda rude -- unfortunately, that's what IT has come to expect of workers and...