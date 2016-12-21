Congressional report sides with Apple on encryption debate

The bipartisan panel advises Congress to look into using legal hacking methods to break into tech products

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

US Capitol

The east side dome and steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on August 3, 2009.

 Credit: Bill Koplitz/FEMA
More like this

The U.S. is better off supporting strong encryption that trying to weaken it, according to a new congressional report that stands at odds with the FBI’s push to install back doors into tech products.

On Tuesday, a bipartisan congressional panel published a year-end report, advising the U.S. to explore other solutions to the encryption debate. “Any measure that weakens encryption works against the national interest,” the report said.

Rather than build backdoors into tech products, law enforcement can consider exploiting flaws in secure products that already exist, the report said.

The FBI resorted to this approach when it hired an unknown third-party to hack into the passcode-protected iPhone from the San Bernardino shooter. The agency’s director has suggested the FBI paid more than $1 million for the hacking tool involved.

However, any legal hacking would raise other questions, like if and when a law enforcement agency should alert tech companies about these vulnerabilities, the report said.

News agencies have already sued the FBI, demanding details over how it gained access to the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone.

Other measures Congress can explore include legally compelling criminal suspects to unlock their smartphones and finding better ways to use metadata analysis in law enforcement investigations.

Tuesday’s report also emphasized the need for both the tech industry and law enforcement to foster cooperation, despite past tensions between the two sides. “This can no longer be an isolated or binary debate. There is no ‘us versus them,’” the report said.

The FBI didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

speedometer 124549393
2 easy steps to speed up Windows 7 Update scans

Based on a technique created by a German blogger, here's how to stop wasting hours checking for Windows...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

Resources
Top Stories
slot machines gambling gamble jackpot
Devs will lead us to the big data payoff

Enterprises have gotten little satisfaction from their early adventures in big data, so developers are...

please donate here sign
Donate here! 9 better causes than Wikimedia

Internet freedom and literacy are important, particularly in the Trump era. These groups deserve your...

Python megaguide: The best frameworks and IDEs

Only on InfoWorld: A hands-on, in-depth look at 13 Python web frameworks and six Python development...

Outlook on Android, iOS, MacOS, Windows compared

Office 2016 has largely unified the Exchange experience on the desktop, but native apps still do better...