Android: Beware Super Mario Run malware

Super Mario Run malware for Android

When Nintendo decided to release Super Mario Run for iOS devices only, it caused quite a lot of disappointment among Android users. Unfortunately, some sleazy people are taking advantage of those feelings by releasing Super Mario apps that could be loaded with malware.

Henry T. Casey reports for Tom’s Guide:

Android-device owners who love Mario games and can't wait to play Super Mario Run need to learn some patience. The game has been released only on iOS, yet tons of phony copycats containing malware are flooding third-party Android app stores. Some of these apps, including one titled "Super Mario," can take full control over your phone, as they request privileges to edit, read, receive and send text messages, as well as take photos and video and even track your precise location using GPS. We're learning about this danger from a blog posting yesterday (Dec. 19) by the Tokyo-based Trend Micro antivirus firm, which reports detecting malicious Mario apps 90,000 times this year. The aforementioned "Super Mario" title, for example, first prompts users to install an update, which turns out to be something called 9Apps, which asks for more rights, including recording audio, reading modifying the calendar and complete SD-card access. As always, we suggest users stay away from third-party app stores as if they were Goombas. Limit your downloads to official retailers such as the Google Play store (and the Amazon store if you have a Fire device). Go into Settings, tap Security and make sure "Unknown sources" is turned off. More at Tom’s Guide

DistroWatch reviews Bodhi Linux 4.0.0

Linux users are blessed with a wide range of choices in terms of distributions. But not all Linux distros are well suited for older or slower hardware. Bodhi Linux offers a lightweight alternative for users with older computers.

Joshua Allen Holm reviewed Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 for DistroWatch:

The live USB I made using the ISO file I downloaded booted quickly, and I was presented with a very nice looking desktop with a helpful quick start guide, which provided a lot of useful information about Bodhi. Honestly, I did not spend much time poking around in the live environment and immediately started the installer. Though from my limited experience using the desktop while the installer ran, the live version is very usable. Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 is based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, so there were no real surprises when it came to installing. The installer is the standard Ubiquity installer with just a few theme changes and Bodhi-specific information screens. The only problem I had was the fact that the custom theme used seems to not have an image for unchecked check boxes and unselected radio buttons. A selected option has a mark, but nothing is displayed in front of non-selected options, making it hard to figure out where to click. Users who have never used Ubiquity before might not even know they are being presented with options they can choose. Overall, it is a minor flaw, but something that should probably be addressed. Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a lightweight Linux distribution for their older computers, or anyone who wants something just a little different. While the Moksha desktop is not perfect and it still has a few minor rough edges, it is a functional, traditional desktop. The only real negative with Bodhi is the small number of applications available though Bodhi's AppCenter, but even that is easily bypassed by installing and using the Synaptic package manager. More at DistroWatch

Doom 2016 runs in Wine with full Vulkan support

A user on YouTube has managed to get Doom 2016 to run in Wine in Ubuntu, with full Vulkan support:

News about the game running in Wine hit the Linux subreddit and the folks there shared their thoughts:

K900: “Vulkan isn't really the reason it works though? Their other renderer is OpenGL, so it would have worked just fine either way.” Pfannifrisch: “Probably one of the main reasons it works now is that they removed Denuvo from the game.” K900: “Yeah, and someone hacked up Wine's crypto library with a pile of dirty hacks to implement things the game needed.” 082726w5: “Yes it does work, but you should try it out. With opengl it runs fine, with vulkan it's mindbogglingly smooth.” Blackout24: “This is why no DRM and cross plattform 3D APIs are great.” Dizzzy93: “I wonder how much is the hardware used and how does it perform in both Windows and Linux for gaming with Vulkan involved.” Rdnetto: “This is pretty awesome.” More at Reddit

Did you miss a roundup? Check the Eye On Open home page to get caught up with the latest news about open source and Linux.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?