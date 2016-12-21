Small is beautiful: Raspberry Pi's Linux comes to the x86 world

The minimal Debian-based Linux for Raspberry Pi, now available for x86-powered PCs, is a boot-and-run environment for Linux novices, students, and tinkerers

InfoWorld |

Small is beautiful: Raspberry Pi's Linux comes to the x86 world
Credit: Luis Fernando Pienda Mahecha via Creative Commons
More like this

Pixel, the tiny but useful Linux distribution originally launched  in September for the ARM-powered Raspberry Pi, is now available in an experimental build for x86 architectures.

The current version is considered a prototype, not an actual point release, but it boots and runs on both PC and Mac architectures. By running Pixel on those platforms as well as ARM, the Raspberry Pi team hopes to garner a broader base of feedback for improving the distribution.

“We don’t just want to create the best desktop environment for the Raspberry Pi,” the team writes in its introductory blog post. “We want to create the best desktop environment, period.”

Pixel is based on Debian Linux (the Jesse edition) and comes bundled with an assortment of useful software in a 1.3GB ISO image: the LibreOffice suite, the Chromium web browser, and software development tools like the Geany IDE. Tools for Java and Python are also included, along with the Scratch programming environment for novices. New software can be added using Debian’s repositories, 

virtualbox pixel pi 21 12 2016 09 05 55 IDG

Pixel for x86 provides LibreOffice, the Chromium browser, and a slew of programming utilities in a 1.3GB ISO. Just don't expect to install it natively on a PC -- it's only meant to be run from a CD-ROM or USB drive.

There is as yet no mechanism for installing Pixel on a system; it’s designed to be booted and run from a CD-ROM or USB flash drive. If you’re using the latter, though, Pixel can automatically save the state of the system to a “persistence partition” on the drive’s unused space. No changes are made to the rest of the system, although Pixel does come with the usual no-warranties disclaimer attached to most Linux distributions.

Aside from broadening the audience for Pixel, another reason its creators wanted to port the system to x86 was to give existing Raspberry Pi users a way to run the same OS environment on both the Pi and other hardware, “using exactly the same productivity software and programming tools, in exactly the same desktop environment.”

Pixel will likely appeal not just to Raspberry Pi users, but to those who’ve cut their teeth on earlier minimal distros, such Puppy Linux or Tiny Core Linux. Like Pixel, those distributions were made to run on low-end hardware, such as the current generation of low-cost Windows 10 PCs (e.g., the HP Stream). The biggest difference is that those projects are well-established, while Pixel on x86 is still provisional.

The Raspberry Pi team wants to determine if it’s worth the effort to commit to the project in the long run.

Related:

Serdar Yegulalp is a senior writer at InfoWorld, focused on the InfoWorld Tech Watch news analysis blog and periodic reviews.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

speedometer 124549393
2 easy steps to speed up Windows 7 Update scans

Based on a technique created by a German blogger, here's how to stop wasting hours checking for Windows...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

Resources
Top Stories
linux shell
5 rock-solid Linux distros for developers

Developers want power, flexibility, stability, and ease, and these Linux distributions have it all

chatbots chatbot bot
Build chat bots with Microsoft's Bot Framework

Microsoft's Azure-based services are a good place to start with conversational computing, even outside...

Q&A: Puppet CEO sees devops going mainstream

Sanjay Mirchandani also talks about product directions, containers, microservices

user hardware 1b
Humbug! 7 hardware horror stories from the help desk

Used, abused, and kinda rude -- unfortunately, that's what IT has come to expect of workers and...