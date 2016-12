Hardware hell

The beauty and the curse of a tech job is the speed of change, from ransomware attacks to cloud initiatives to whatever the next hour will bring.

Yet one part of the job description stays pretty much the same: Users who either don’t understand or don’t care about taking care of the hardware entrusted to them. Or perhaps, they figure why worry about it when the IT department is around. After all, it's not their job.

Published in the anonymous InfoWorld Off the Record blog, here are real-life stories from IT pros who’ve had to answer the call when users experienced hardware mishaps -- whether accidental or on purpose is anybody’s guess.

IT pros, if you have an on-the-job experience to submit about managing IT, developing apps, supporting users, a humbling moment, or a time when something went very right, send your story to offtherecord@infoworld.com. If we publish it, we’ll keep you anonymous -- and send you a $50 American Express gift card.

[ Give yourself a technology career advantage with InfoWorld's Deep Dive technology reports and Computerworld's career trends reports. GET A 15% DISCOUNT through Jan.15, 2017: Use code 8TIISZ4Z. | Cut to the key news in technology trends and IT breakthroughs with the InfoWorld Daily newsletter, our summary of the top tech happenings. ]