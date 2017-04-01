Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Now through April 7th Amazon Will Pay You $4.99 To Buy a Dash Button For $.99 - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

dash button
More like this

Now through April 7th, to celebrate the Amazon Dash Button's 2nd birthday, you can buy a Dash Button for $0.99 and receive a $4.99 credit after your first button push to place an order. My math skills are rusty, but that appears to be a good deal if you're thinking of trying one out. Amazon Dash is a simple Wi-Fi connected gadget that lets you order your favorite things with just the push of a button. Keep it by your washing machine, your pet food, or in the bathroom closet. When you notice you're running low, just press the button and Amazon ships it right out. Each button gets tied to a specific product from Amazon's library of over 200 brands, in categories such as (click each category to see samples) household suppliesbeverage & groceryhealth & personal carebeauty productspetskids & baby, and more. Access this deal on Amazon and use code DASHBDAY at checkout

This story, "Now through April 7th Amazon Will Pay You $4.99 To Buy a Dash Button For $.99 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Amazon Dash Buttons

    MSRP $4.99
    Learn more
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

google apps primary
Great Google apps you didn't know you needed

All Android phones come with a bunch of preloaded Google apps, but these you'll have to download from...

8 great testing tools for mobile app developers

Emerging tools and cloud-based services help you get your apps right across devices

windows reveal
Review: Windows 10 Creators Update is worth waiting for

In fact, wait as long as Microsoft will let you, since this is mostly a minor upgrade