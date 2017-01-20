Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

67% off ThermoPro TP03A Digital Food Cooking Thermometer Instant Read Meat Thermometer for Kitchen BBQ Grill Smoker

|

TechConnect |

thermopro tp03a
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The ThermoPro TP03A is an effective solution to achieve the most accurate temperature in a matter of seconds. With a simplistic yet practical design, and at the push of the button, the foldaway probe will pop open for quick an easy temperature reading, and when you're done taking the temperature measurement you can fold the probe back into the holding to ensure the probe is kept safe and clean. Stop overcooking or under-cooking your meat and perfect meat temperatures like a professional, ensuring the perfect temp every time you're grilling or cooking. It typically lists for $29.99 and is being discounted 67%, down to $9.99. Learn more or purchase the discounted ThermoPro TP03A Thermometer at Amazon.

This story, "67% off ThermoPro TP03A Digital Food Cooking Thermometer Instant Read Meat Thermometer for Kitchen BBQ Grill Smoker" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • ThermoPro TP03A Digital Food Cooking Thermometer Instant Read Meat Thermometer for Kitchen BBQ Grill Smoker

    $9.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

Resources
Top Stories
FCC
Farewell to the FCC as we know it

The Trump team’s plan for the FCC would strip it of authority to champion consumer rights and combat...

cans of CV resumes as metaphor for brand
How to overcome 5 common resume mistakes

Avoid the five resume writing mistakes most commonly seen in the IT Resume Makeover series ...

Money bags, full of cash
Who's cashing in on containers? Look to the cloud

Thanks to Docker, container adoption has been huge. The benefits to developers have been, too. But the...

Diagnose Windows crashes with Reliability Monitor

Windows 10 tip: Largely unchanged since Windows 7, the Reliability Monitor excels at jogging your...