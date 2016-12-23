Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Save on Steam Gaming Gear With These Active Discounts - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

steam controller
More like this
Table of Contents
Show More

Save 60% on Steam Link

The Steam Link allows existing Steam gamers to expand the range of their current gaming set up via their home network. Just connect your Steam PC or Steam Machine to your home network, plug into a TV, and stream your games to the Link at 1080p. It's a #1 best seller on Amazon where it averages 4 out of 5 stars from 800 people, and its typical list price of $50 has been discounted to $20.

30% off Steam Wireless Controller

The Steam Controller is an innovative input device that allows you to play games from all genres, including traditional gamepad-style games as well as games usually reserved for play with a mouse and keyboard. The Controllers are wireless and feature dual trackpads, HD haptic feedback, dual-stage triggers, back grip buttons, and fully-customizable control schemes. Find your favorite mappings in the Steam Community, or create and share your own. Currently discounted from $50 down to $35.

30% off Steam Controller Wireless Receiver

If you need a replacement receiver, or could use an extra one, Amazon has it listed at a discount. Its typical list price of $13 has been reduced to a little over $9. Steam controllers can pair to multiple receivers, so it may be more convenient to have one in any location you play.

30% off Steam Controller Carrying Case

You have a wireless controller and a receiver, so you probably need a case, right? Well that too is discounted 30% on Amazon right now. Its $20 list price has been reduced to $14.

This story, "Save on Steam Gaming Gear With These Active Discounts - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Steam Link

    $54.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller

    $34.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller Wireless Receiver

    $9.09 MSRP $12.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller Carrying Case

    $13.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

speedometer 124549393
2 easy steps to speed up Windows 7 Update scans

Based on a technique created by a German blogger, here's how to stop wasting hours checking for Windows...

hourglass time sands
Microsoft yanks buggy speed-up patch KB 3161608, replaces it with KB 3172605

Microsoft and Intel are in a standoff when it comes to Bluetooth bugs in the Windows Update speed-up...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
user hardware 1b
Humbug! 7 horror stories from the help desk

Used, abused, and kinda rude -- unfortunately, that's what IT has come to expect of workers and...

googlehq
Google's biggest hits, misses, and WTF moments of 2016

From hardware wins like Google Pixel and Home to epic fails like the confusion over messaging apps,...

linux shell
5 rock-solid Linux distros for developers

Developers want power, flexibility, stability, and ease, and these Linux distributions have it all

Open source challenger takes on Google Translate

There's a new open source machine translation framework, but Google with its trove of language data...