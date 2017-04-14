Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

tire guage
More like this

This tire pressure guage from Fovsal features a lighted nozzle and display screen for ultimate visibility in low light, and doubles as a vehicle emergency tool with LED flashlight, car window breaker, seat belt cutter, and red safety light.  It averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its typical list price of $20 has been reduced 50% to just $9.98. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge

    $9.98 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
Modular Java's true impact
The true impact of modular Java

Java 9's much anticipated modularity may have less effect on your coding practices than you think

burlap money bag
ISPs get U.S. tax dollars to build weak broadband

Tennessee votes to give millions of taxpayer dollars to AT&T and Comcast rather than let municipal...

Boycott ISPs that abuse privacy, net neutrality

Enterprises should kick abusive ISPs to the curb—because the government surely won’t

android o splash screen
The 10 best features in Android O (so far)

We've explored the developer's preview of Android O, the next version of Google's operating system, and...