Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

20% off Litom Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Security Lights, 2 Pack - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

solar security light
More like this

This Amazon #1 best selling solar security light is super bright and easy to install wherever you need it. It features 3 modes: (1) Always on, (2) Dim until motion is detected, and (3) Off until motion is detected. It's designed with a large sensor that will detect motion over a larger distance, and 20 LED lights that the company claims are larger and more powerful than the competition offers. Being weatherproof, this is a light you can mount anywhere you need it outdoors. The Liton outdoor motion sensing light averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,800 people (see reviews), and a 2-pack is currently being offered at $31.99, a 20% discount over its typical list price of $39.99. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "20% off Litom Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Security Lights, 2 Pack - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Litom Solar Lights Super Bright 20 LED Outdoor Motion Sensor Security Lighting - 2 Pack

    $31.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
fiber internet ethernet cord networking
FCC vs. the people: The big ISPs are back in charge

Fresh off selling out consumer privacy, the FCC will next set out to repeal net neutrality and decrease...

update upgrade public domain
Why enterprises are embracing Win10 so fast

When Windows 10 came out in July 2015, many enterprises said they’d adopt it in 18-24 months. That...

human resources employees examine magnifying glass
Coping with H-1B limits: Distribute your talent instead

The clampdown on H-1B visas may finally force companies to distribute their workforces like they...

Microsoft .Net Framework gets updated for Windows 10

Microsoft .Net Framework 4.7 arrives as part of Windows 10 Creators Update