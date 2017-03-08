Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

60% off Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

charging station
More like this

PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to provide the fastest possible charge of up to 2.4 amps per port on this charging station from Anker. A total of ten ports pump out 60 watts of power, enabling simultaneous multi-device charging, from smartphones to tablets and everything in between. Built-in safety features protect you and your devices. This powerful 10-port charging station currently averages 5 out of 5 stars from 1,100 people on Amazon (read reviews). Its typical list price has been reduced 60% to $39.99.

This story, "60% off Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger

    $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
skydiving collaboration
Smackdown: Office 365 vs. G Suite collaboration

Google’s G Suite has long mastered document collaboration. But now Microsoft Office has come on strong....

classroom with child's desk and stack of books
Azure Stack: Microsoft's better plan for a hybrid cloud

If you want a public cloud's advantages but need to keep some data and functions on-premises, Microsoft...

Microsoft introduces new Visual Studio, .Net Core tools

Power Productivity Tools for Visual Studio and .Net Core Tools add functions ranging from error...

keyboard with red backup key
Hard drive nosedive exposes backup breakdown

It should've been a simple hard drive swap. Instead, IT must dive into the server’s core for a solution