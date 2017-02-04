Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
25% off iHome iPL23 Clock Radio with Lightning Dock, Support for iPhone 7/7+ - Deal Alert

Credit: Amazon
iHome's iPL23 is compatible with iPhones 5, 6 and 7 (including Plus models), features premium speakers, a Lightning charging dock, FM radio, and alarm clock in one compact device. This handy radio clock charges Lightning-capable iPhone and iPod devices, while letting you wake or sleep to your favorite songs, podcasts, audio books or FM radio station. Gradual wake/sleep function slowly increases or decreases volume as you drift off, or come to. A USB port allows for simultaneous charging of your iPad or Apple Watch as well. The iPL23 in black has been discounted 25% from $79.95 to $59.95.

This story, "25% off iHome iPL23 Clock Radio with Lightning Dock, Support for iPhone 7/7+ - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • iHome iPL23 Stereo FM Clock Radio with Lightning Dock Charge/Play for iPhone 5/5S 6/6Plus 7/7Plus with USB Out to Charge any USB Device -Black

    $59.95 MSRP $79.95
    View
    on Amazon
