28% off Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Comfort Fit Noise Isolating Earbuds - Deal Alert

panasonic earbuds
If you believe the reviewers on Amazon, you may not find a better sounding pair of earbuds at this price point, which at the current 28% discount is just $10.86. The ErgoFit earbuds from Panasonic are designed to fit comfortably and securely in your ear, isolating outside noise while delivering great sound with a wider frequency range than most comparable buds. The earbuds come in various colors and features a generous 3.6 ft. cord that easily fits through or around your clothes, coats and bags. The ErgoFit earbuds average 4.5 stars from over 39,000 people on Amazon (read reviews) which lends some credibility to Panasonic's claim that the earbuds deliver dynamic, crystal clear sound while successfully blocking ambient noise. Its typical list price of $15 has been reduced 28% to just $10.86.

This story, "28% off Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Comfort Fit Noise Isolating Earbuds - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

