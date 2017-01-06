Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
25% off 100-pack iCloth Screen Cleaning Wipes for Electronics - Deal Alert

These screen cleaning cloths from iCloth currently average 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 800 people (read reviews) and its list price is currently discounted 25% to $18.74 for a pack of 100, individually packaged. The aerospace-grade soft fabric wipes are made from high quality and extremely low-linting Dupont Sontara fabric, and are premoistened with a purified water-based formula containing a isopropyl alcohol (not harmful ethyl alcohol) and proprietary ingredients that are safe on all sensitive optics and specialty coatings. So they are ideal for tablets, smartphones and laptops, but will work equally well on your sensitive eyewear. iCloth wipes are made in America, and come with a money-back-guarantee if you're not satisfied. See the discounted 100-pack now on Amazon.

