58% off RAVPower Portable Multi-Functional Power Bank with 9000mAh Built-in Apple Lightning Connector and AC Plug - Deal Alert

ravpower portable

The RAVPower Savior 9000mAh portable charger has both a built built-in Apple Lightning Connector and a foldable two prong wall plug so you don't need to bring an extra cable to charge your Apple Device.  The additional USB output is 1A & Lightning output is 2.4A - this means you can have incredible charging speeds up to 3.4A 

This unit currently receives 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews). It is currently discounted by 58% from it listed price of $99.99.  Check out the buying options to purchase this now for $41.99 on Amazon

  • RAVPower Multi-Functional 9000mAh PowerBank with Built-in Apple Lightning Connector and AC Plug

    $41.99 MSRP $99.99
