Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

36% off iHealth Oxygen level, Pulse rate, and Perfusion Index Monitor - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

o2 meter
More like this

This handy meter gives fast and reliable readings of your oxygen level, pulse rate, and perfusion index, wirelessly on your smartphone or tablet. Using the iHealth app, easily record and save your data to the secure, HIPPA compliant iHealth cloud for meaningful results you can track over time for yourself or a caregiver. This iHealth monitor typically lists for $69.95, but is currently discounted 36% to $44.79. See the discounted item now on Amazon.

This story, "36% off iHealth Oxygen level, Pulse rate, and Perfusion Index Monitor - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • iHealth Air Pulse Oximeter for Apple and Android

    $44.79 MSRP $69.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
Problems continue with Windows 10 Anniversary Update 1607, KB 3194798

With recurring and new problems in spades, Win10 Anniversary Update is still not ready for prime time

Resources
Top Stories
net neutrality computer internet broadband regulation goverment
The end of net neutrality is bad for IT, too

The overwhelming majority of IT pros see no upside in deregulating the internet, according to a recent...

tech roles boom or bust
5 tech jobs that will boom (and 2 that will bust) in 2017

The technology market is regularly evolving and so are the jobs and skills necessary to keep things...

Facebook taps FIDO U2F for stronger login security

Facebook joins Google, Salesforce, GitHub, Dashlane, and Dropbox in supporting FIDO U2F to help prevent...

puzzle pieces problem solved teamwork collaboration
Microsoft puts more team into VS Team Services

The cloud-based ALM service also adds improvements for mobile access, Git repos, and Node.js