47% off Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag Compression Sack And Phone Case - Deal Alert

Whether you are Kayaking, Beaching, Rafting, Boating, Hiking, Camping or Fishing, Earth Pak believes they have created the best dry bag on the market for any adventure. Toss in your gear, roll it down, and don't be afraid to toss this bag around. It's designed to last for years and will keep your phone, gadgets and gear dry and protected. It comes in 10L, 20L and 30L size, and all models feature 24-42 inch adjustable shoulder straps. Included is Earth Pak's IPX8 certified waterproof phone case that can fit even the largest phones, with simple snap and lock access and clear windows that allow for picture taking without removing from the case. This bag is currently discounted 47% from $45 down to just $24, and averages 5 out of 5 stars from over 670 customers (92% rates a full 5 stars -- read all recent reviews here). 

This story, "47% off Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag Compression Sack And Phone Case - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

