30% off Logitech Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Internet-Connected TVs - Deal Alert

logitech tv keyboard
Logitech's K400 Wireless Keyboard for internet-enabled TVs is designed to be compact, comfortable, quiet, and easy to use from the comfort of your couch. It features a familiar key layout and a large 3.5-inch touchpad. A 33-foot range makes for a trouble free connection even in large rooms, and its battery is strong, lasting up to a year and a half without needing a charge, even with 2 hours of typing per day. The keyboard averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,700 customers (read reviews). It's regular list price of $39.99 has been reduced by 30% to just $27.99. See the discounted K400 wireless keyboard now on Amazon.

This story, "30% off Logitech Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Internet-Connected TVs - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Logitech, Inc Logitech Wireless Touch Keyboard K400 Plus with Built-In Touchpad for Internet-Connected TVs

    $27.99
