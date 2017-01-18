Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

49% off 1byone Amplified HDTV Antenna With 50 Miles Range - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

hd antenna
More like this

This super thin HD antenna averages 4 out of 5 stars from nearly 3,700 people on Amazon (read reviews). With a regular price of $46.99, this 49% discount puts the list price at $23.99

Cut the cord and save piles of money. This antenna will allow you to watch broadcast high-definition TV stations such as ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and Fox for free. It's super flat, easy to hide, and simple to set up. It comes with an extra long 20 foot coax cord, and optional detachable signal amplifier.  If you've been thinking about freeing yourself from the cable company, click over to Amazon now and consider this significantly discounted HD antenna from 1byone.

This story, "49% off 1byone Amplified HDTV Antenna With 50 Miles Range - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • 1Byone Products Inc. 1byone Shiny Antenna Super Thin Amplified HDTV Antenna 50 Miles Range with Detachable Amplifier Booster USB Power Supply to Boost Signal and 20ft Coaxial Cable

    $23.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:
From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

Resources
Top Stories
Big Data analytics machine learning
Review: Scikit-learn shines for simpler machine learning

Well-tended Python framework offers wide selection of robust algorithms, but no deep learning

Microsoft's push to make the most of your staff
Microsoft Office 365 tackles management with StaffHub

Microsoft is building new analytics tools to help companies better manage small and virtual teams

Computer problems 178274994
Cool-headed techie defuses hot-tempered users

The first rule of help desk: Chill out when the heated support calls come in. The solutions will roll...

Pijul strives to be a simpler, safer Git

The challenger to Git and Subversion emphasizes patches over commits and snapshots for distributed...