DealPost

58% off Anker Portable Charger PowerCore - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

The powerful 20000mAh PowerCore 20100 from Anker weighs just 12.5 oz, but fully charges most phones and tablets to 100% several times over without needing to be recharged. It charges the iPhone 6s seven times, the Galaxy S6 five times or the iPad mini 4 twice. Industry leading output of 4.8 amps provides enough power to simultaneously charge any combination of devices at full speed. Surge protection, short circuit protection and more advanced safety features keep your devices safe. For additional peace of mind, the Anker PowerCore 20100 comes with an 18 month warranty and easily accessible customer service. It currently averages 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 9,200 people (84% rate it 5 stars -- read reviews). With a regular list price of $79.99, Amazon has it discounted by $46, making it available right now for just $33.99

This story, "58% off Anker Portable Charger PowerCore - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Anker 20000mAh PowerCore 20100 - Ultra High Capacity Power Bank

